Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Deborah L. Hooper


1950 - 2019
Deborah L. Hooper Obituary
Deborah Lynn Hooper, 69, of Arnold, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home. She was born June 23, 1950, in Natrona Heights, daughter of Donald and Dorothy Sexcienski Stewart. Deborah enjoyed playing cards, cooking and, most of all, spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Jessica Hooper. She is survived by children, Daniel (Amanda) Hooper, Charo Hooper and Tara (Patrick) Fitzgerald; siblings, Don Stewart and Doreen Geopfert; also survived by six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in loving memory of Deborah, to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 24, 2019
