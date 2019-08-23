|
|
Deborah Louise (White) Lowery was called into the arms of God Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1950. She was a resident of Massillon, Ohio at the time of passing.
Services for Deborah will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at RHODEN MEMORIAL, 729 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton, OH. Repast will follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Deborah's home. Pennsylvania services will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 2030 Freeport Road, Arnold. Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019