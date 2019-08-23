Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah L. Lowery


1950 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Lowery Obituary
Deborah Louise (White) Lowery was called into the arms of God Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1950. She was a resident of Massillon, Ohio at the time of passing.
Services for Deborah will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at RHODEN MEMORIAL, 729 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton, OH. Repast will follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Deborah's home. Pennsylvania services will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 2030 Freeport Road, Arnold. Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now