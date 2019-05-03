Debra A. Fouse, 59, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, peacefully, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. Debra was born Sept. 5, 1959, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Eckman) and Donald Fouse. Debra was a wonderful homemaker that loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Shelkey, of Kittanning, and Billie Jean Fouse, of Apollo; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Heather Shelkey, of Bruin, Pa.; her eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Debra is also survived by her sister, Darlene Fouse, of Avonmore; and two brothers, Kenneth and Patty Fouse, of East Vandergrift, and Rodney Fouse, of Vandergrift.

At the family's request, all services were private and the burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Allegheny Township.

