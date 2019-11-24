The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
More Obituaries for Debra Rice
Debra L. Rice


1952 - 2019
Debra L. Rice Obituary
Debra L. (Bahr) Rice, 67, of Saxonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, with her family by her side. She was born April 5, 1952, in Pittsburgh to the late William R. and Mary J. (McKinney) Bahr. Debbie grew up in West Deer and graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1970. She worked as an LPN for over 20 years. Debbie enjoyed scrapbooking, playing cards, bingo, and especially, spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Dr. Mason J. (Emily) Rice; her daughter, Nadene N. (Jay) Wallace; three grandchildren, Walker, Avery and Jack; her siblings, Carole, Kenneth, Frank (Patty), and Nancy (David); sister-in-law, Luann; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry J. Rice; and her brothers, Richard Busino and William Busino.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. Seth McClymonds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent in her name to (). View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
