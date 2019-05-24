|
|
DeeDee A. Willard passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Leesburg, Va. She was the beloved wife of Paul J. Willard and loving mother of Aidan and Arianna Willard; and loving daughter of Gary and Debra Farster and sister of the late Russell Farster.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Va., where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019