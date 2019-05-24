Home

Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
DeeDee A. Willard

DeeDee A. Willard Obituary
DeeDee A. Willard passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Leesburg, Va. She was the beloved wife of Paul J. Willard and loving mother of Aidan and Arianna Willard; and loving daughter of Gary and Debra Farster and sister of the late Russell Farster.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Va., where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019
