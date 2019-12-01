Home

R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Delia K. Rakoczy


1946 - 10
Delia K. Rakoczy Obituary
Delia K. Rakoczy, 73, of Delmont, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Anne's Home in Greensburg. She was born Oct. 20, 1946, in New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Valda (Giuliani) Rakoczy. She was the beloved sister of Frank (Sandra) Rakoczy, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Amy Matas, of Cheswick; loving aunt of Emily (Glenn) Szitas, Catherine (Marc) Eckman and Robin Rakoczy; and great-aunt of Diana Szitas and Jacob Eckman. Delia graduated from IUP with a degree in elementary education and went on to receive a master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. She spent 29 years as an elementary school teacher in the Plum Borough School District.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, with a blessing service to be held at 4 p.m., at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delia's name to St. Anne's Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
