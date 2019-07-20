Mary Della (Petroff) Johnston, of Grafton, N.H., formerly of Russellton, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, in Lebanon, N.H., after a short battle with lung cancer. "Della" was born Aug. 21, 1955, to the late Helen (Duray) and Nestro "Nick" Petroff, in Russellton. Della graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1975. She met and married her best friend, Jeffrey Johnston, in 1982. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Grafton, a quaint little town in New Hampshire. Della made many friends, as she was the postmistress for many years. When she wasn't working or tending her flower gardens, she loved going to Foxwood and Mohegan Sun Casinos. Even though she lived in "Patriot" country, she was a loyal and devout Steelers fan. Della is survived by a sister, Louise "Charley" Drum, of Tarentum; mother-in-law, Lou Ann Burford, of New Kensington; and several nieces and nephews. Della was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert (Bob) and Nick Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the . Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 20, 2019