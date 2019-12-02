Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Veitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores J. Veitch


1942 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores J. Veitch Obituary
Delores Jeanette Veitch, 77, loving wife and mother of four children, went to be with her Lord Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Delores was born July 31, 1942, in New Kensington, to Edward and Alice Roberts. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School in 1960. On Aug. 5, 1960, she married Richard Arthur Veitch. They raised three beloved children. Delores had a passion for ceramics and loved to teach others. She also loved to do volunteer work at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Delores was preceded in death by her father, Edward and her mother, Alice Roberts; daughter, Barbara Veitch; and brother, Elmer Cox. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Arthur Veitch; son, Richard (Katherine) Veitch; daughter, Patricia (Angel Gabriel) Osorio; son, Jeffrey (Rayanne) Veitch; seven precious grandchildren, Limber Osorio, Amanda Veitch, Abigail Veitch, Julie Vazquez, Richard Veitch, Jacob Veitch and Brian Veitch; and great-grandchildren, Daniela and Alexander Gonzalez. She also leaves behind two brothers, Edward (Linda) Roberts and Gary (Sue) Roberts; and four sisters, Shirley (Eddie) Sprouse, Arlene (Richard) Galdoni, Robin (Dave) Berretto and Debra Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waters Edge of Bradenton Chaplaincy Fund, 2335 North Bank Drive, Columbus, OH 43220.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Her brother, the Rev. Gary Roberts, will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -