|
|
Delores Jeanette Veitch, 77, loving wife and mother of four children, went to be with her Lord Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Delores was born July 31, 1942, in New Kensington, to Edward and Alice Roberts. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School in 1960. On Aug. 5, 1960, she married Richard Arthur Veitch. They raised three beloved children. Delores had a passion for ceramics and loved to teach others. She also loved to do volunteer work at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Delores was preceded in death by her father, Edward and her mother, Alice Roberts; daughter, Barbara Veitch; and brother, Elmer Cox. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Arthur Veitch; son, Richard (Katherine) Veitch; daughter, Patricia (Angel Gabriel) Osorio; son, Jeffrey (Rayanne) Veitch; seven precious grandchildren, Limber Osorio, Amanda Veitch, Abigail Veitch, Julie Vazquez, Richard Veitch, Jacob Veitch and Brian Veitch; and great-grandchildren, Daniela and Alexander Gonzalez. She also leaves behind two brothers, Edward (Linda) Roberts and Gary (Sue) Roberts; and four sisters, Shirley (Eddie) Sprouse, Arlene (Richard) Galdoni, Robin (Dave) Berretto and Debra Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waters Edge of Bradenton Chaplaincy Fund, 2335 North Bank Drive, Columbus, OH 43220.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Her brother, the Rev. Gary Roberts, will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019