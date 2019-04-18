Delores M. "Dee" Wassam, 71, of Claysburg, formerly of South Carolina, passed away Friday, April 12, at Quality Life Services, Sarver. She was born in Kittanning on Feb. 21, 1948, a daughter of the late Delores (Shaul) and Ralph Gowetski. She married Robert Wassam in 1984. Dee was a 1966 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in education. After a long career teaching mathematics in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, she enjoyed working as a pharmacy technician during retirement in Altoona. Dee was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Newry. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her co-workers, family and friends. Dee is survived by three daughters, Julie Staud and husband Joe, of Virginia Beach, Va., Jessica Hufnagel and husband Kirk, of Zelienople, and Rebecca Bowen and husband Tipper, of Lexington, S.C.; three sons, (Thomas) Michael Consla, of Natrona Heights, Robert Consla and wife Christa, of Trumbull, Conn., and Lucas Wassam and wife Rebecca, of Butler;18 grandchildren; three sisters, Debbie Baustert (Dennis), of Leechburg, Marcia Kulick (Ronald), of Apollo, and Sara Mester (Michael), of New Kensington; and three brothers, John Gowetski, of Denver, Colo., Brian Gowetski (Shirley), of Meadville, and Steven Gowetski (Leda Faye) of Houghton, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Wassam; infant sister, Alicia; and her brother, Joel (Diane) Gowetski, of Victoria, Texas.

At Dee's request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. May 4 at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. A private graveside memorial service will be held at Pfoutz Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Millerstown, Pa., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Ralph's Gang, 6071 Rocky Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send a condolence, visit redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.