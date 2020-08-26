Delores S. Stewart, 86, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in her home. Born Oct. 4, 1933, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Layton and Jeanette (Goldthwaite) Spicher. Delores was employed as a realtor for 25 years for the McGeary & Petrosky and Howard Hanna Agencies. She also worked at the unemployment office in Kittanning for several years. She was a graduate of Coraopolis High School and attended Millersville State College. Delores was Baptist by faith but attended the Apollo Presbyterian Church in Apollo. She was a former board member of the Apollo Council and a board member of the Apollo Library, and worked with Meals on Wheels. Delores enjoyed raising her four sons, watching the nursery at the Presbyterian Church, contributing her time to organizations like the Apollo Presbyterian Church and Meals on Wheels, painting and studying, documenting and recording her family ancestry. Delores saw good and beauty in everyone around her. She was kind, gracious, selfless, generous, loving, compassionate and gentle. She believed that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior, and lived what she believed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Eugene H. Stewart, Dec. 22, 2014; brother, William F. Spicher, and a sister, Althea R. Mahr. She is survived by her sons, Dr. John C. (Lisa) Stewart, of Ohio, Dr. James A. (Ellen) Stewart, of Johnstown, Daniel O. (Danielle) Stewart, of Virginia, and Michael S. (Carrie) Stewart, of Vandergrift; 15 grandchildren, Kelly, Molly, Amy, Emily, David, Ryan, Christy, Will, Kate, Ahna, Meg, Mathew, Rebecca, Ian and Brynne; and one great-grandchild, Logan. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with family also receiving friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo. Burial will be in Coraopolis Cemetery, at the family's convenience. Please respect state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, which limit visitations to 25 people at a time, as well as wearing masks and social distancing. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.