Dena Lynn (Vasil) Kuhn, 64, of Joplin, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her dog, Skippy, at her side. She was born Aug. 26, 1954, in New Kensington, and was a daughter of the late Gusty and Minnie (Pallone) Vasilopus. In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Donald E. Kuhn. She graduated from Divine Providence Academy in 1972 and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1975. Dena was employed by the New Kensington-Arnold School District in various positions until her retirement from the business department. As a proud mother of two combat veterans, she was an advocate of various veterans' causes. She was also an avid supporter of autism awareness organizations. Dena enjoyed road trips around the country and visiting casinos with her husband, card club and potluck dinners with friends, and quiz and puzzle games. Dena had many talents, including art and photography. She was also a true lover of animals. Dena is survived by her children, David (Irina) Veschi, of Columbus, Ga., and Delia Veschi, of Cheswick; grandson, Derek Veschi; sister, Cindy (Allan) Thompson, of New Kensington; nephews, Alex Thompson, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Adam (Katie) Thompson, of New Kensington; and many loving extended family members.

There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, with Monsignor Michael J. Begolly presiding.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dena L. Kuhn to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or Organization for Autism Research (OAR) at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/organization-for-autism-research-pittsburgh-marathon-2019/deliaveschi. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary