1/1
Denise A. Malkey
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Ann Malkey, 54, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with early onset dementia, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. She was born Oct. 2, 1965, in New Kensington. Denise was a 1984 graduate of Valley High School and then attended the Franco Beauty Academy in New Kensington, receiving a degree in cosmetology. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was an excellent baker and cook and enjoyed gardening and visiting Seven Springs. Most of all, Denise loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Anna Krause. Denise is survived by her children, Zachary Malkey and Hannah Kantorski; mother, Geri Krause Gier; stepfather, Rhyse Gier; siblings, Tammy (Mike) Denk, William (Cristy) Suppa, Amy Selmek, Renea (Larry) Klukaszewski and Jason (Camilla) Bondra; many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life, Paul Silvas. The viewing and blessing service were private in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Donations may be made in loving memory of Denise to Kittanning Care Center MIU, 120 Kittanning Care Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, or www.dementiasociety.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved