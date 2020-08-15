Denise Ann Malkey, 54, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with early onset dementia, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. She was born Oct. 2, 1965, in New Kensington. Denise was a 1984 graduate of Valley High School and then attended the Franco Beauty Academy in New Kensington, receiving a degree in cosmetology. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was an excellent baker and cook and enjoyed gardening and visiting Seven Springs. Most of all, Denise loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Anna Krause. Denise is survived by her children, Zachary Malkey and Hannah Kantorski; mother, Geri Krause Gier; stepfather, Rhyse Gier; siblings, Tammy (Mike) Denk, William (Cristy) Suppa, Amy Selmek, Renea (Larry) Klukaszewski and Jason (Camilla) Bondra; many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life, Paul Silvas. The viewing and blessing service were private in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Donations may be made in loving memory of Denise to Kittanning Care Center MIU, 120 Kittanning Care Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, or www.dementiasociety.org
.