Denise L. Zier, 62, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1957, in Harrison Township and was a daughter of the late James J. and Etta J. (Jones) Stollenwerk. Denise lived most of her life in Natrona Heights and Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She also tended bar at the Natrona American Legion and the Tarentum VFW for many years. Denise was of the Protestant faith and a 1975 graduate of Highlands High School. She was a member of Tarentum Eagles, Outdoor Life Lodge in Fawn Township and the Tarentum VFW Auxiliary. Denise enjoyed arts and crafts and was very involved in the Legion and VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and especially enjoyed her family. Denise will be remembered for her bubbly personality, infectious laugh, rabid loyalty, defense of her loved ones and what seemed like an unlimited capacity for love. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Jack L. Zier; her son, Shawn L. (Amanda) Zier, of Fawn Township; two granddaughters, Rori and Alanna Zier, of Fawn Township; and grandson Erik Hursh, of Natrona. Also surviving is a brother, Joseph J. (Amy) Stollenwerk, of Tarentum. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Justin J. Stollenwerk, in 2016. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private. Tarentum VFW Auxiliary will hold services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit dusterfh.com
