1/1
Denise L. Zier
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise L. Zier, 62, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1957, in Harrison Township and was a daughter of the late James J. and Etta J. (Jones) Stollenwerk. Denise lived most of her life in Natrona Heights and Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She also tended bar at the Natrona American Legion and the Tarentum VFW for many years. Denise was of the Protestant faith and a 1975 graduate of Highlands High School. She was a member of Tarentum Eagles, Outdoor Life Lodge in Fawn Township and the Tarentum VFW Auxiliary. Denise enjoyed arts and crafts and was very involved in the Legion and VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and especially enjoyed her family. Denise will be remembered for her bubbly personality, infectious laugh, rabid loyalty, defense of her loved ones and what seemed like an unlimited capacity for love. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Jack L. Zier; her son, Shawn L. (Amanda) Zier, of Fawn Township; two granddaughters, Rori and Alanna Zier, of Fawn Township; and grandson Erik Hursh, of Natrona. Also surviving is a brother, Joseph J. (Amy) Stollenwerk, of Tarentum. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Justin J. Stollenwerk, in 2016. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private. Tarentum VFW Auxiliary will hold services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
07:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved