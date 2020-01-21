|
|
Dennie J. Runyan, 86, of Cheswick, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1933, to his parents, the late Dennie and Esther Gould Runyan. Dennie was a lifelong resident of Cheswick and Springdale Township and worked until his retirement as road foreman for Springdale Township. Mr. Runyan is survived by his children, Dennie (Vickie) Runyan, of Cheswick, Patricia (Tom) Harris, of West Deer, Randy Runyan, of Indiana Township, Richard Runyan, of Mars, and Pam (Chuck) Vidak, of Texas; and stepchildren, Nancy (Todd) Johnson, of Idaho, James (Mary) Scobel, of Upper St. Clair, and Patricia (Jon Erik) Schreiber, of Pittsburgh. Besides his parents, Dennie was also preceded in death by his first wife, Maria Jane Runyan, and his second wife, Jane (Scobel) Runyan.
Everyone is invited to attend his celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Grace Community United Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020