Pam - our sincerest condolences to you and your family - May happy memories fill your heart -
Tony & Mary (Adamik) Callipare
Dennis Arthur Andritz, 84, of Avonmore, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. He was born June 19, 1936, in Wilkinsburg. Dennis was the son of the late Joseph and Pauline Jones Andritz. After Bell Avon High School, he entered the Marine Corps, and served for two years. Dennis graduated from Slippery Rock State College with a degree in physical education. He also attended Indiana University of PA and Duquesne University to obtain master's degrees in education. He was a teacher and guidance counselor with the Kiski Area School District for 30 years. He also served as the Kiski Cavaliers head basketball coach and was the high school football announcer at Davis Field. Dennis was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore where he was a ruling elder. He was a lifetime member of Avonmore L.O.O.M. No. 37 Moose Lodge where he served as secretary, B.P.O.E. No. 836 of Apollo, Williamson Masonic Lodge No. 431 in Saltsburg as a 32nd degree Mason of the Pittsburgh Consistory, VFW No. 7901 of Avonmore, Slickville Post No. 18 American Legion, past president of the Bell-Avon Little League and Avonmore Community Association. Dennis, along with Maxine Cunningham, founded the Avonmore Festival in 1964. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and trout fishing, but was happiest watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins play. He was present at the Steelers game when Franco Harris was credited for the Immaculate Reception in 1972. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hannah Alaksa Andritz; and his children, Neill P. Andritz and his wife, Evelyn, of Avonmore, Stacey McAdam and her husband, Jim, of Oak Park, Calif., and Pamela Fisher (Frank Wolf), of North Richland Hills, Texas; three grandchildren, Derek Fisher and Rachel Chang, of Dallas, Texas, and Kirstin Chernin, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and his brother, Jerry Andritz, of New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph M. Andritz. All funeral arrangements are private. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.