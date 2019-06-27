Dennis C. Wilson, 48, of Appleton, Wis., and Marquette, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born Aug. 30, 1970, in Latrobe. Dennis graduated from Ohio School of Broadcasting Technique in 1990. In 1991, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at KI Sawyer Air Force Base, in Marquette, Mich. Dennis was a freelance sportswriter for Oshkosh Northwestern, The Mining Journal, Wrightstown Area Spirit, Northern Michigan University and various other newspapers. He was currently attending Fox Valley College to further his education in professional communication. Dennis was an avid athlete and a four-sport official. Besides reffing, he played in several softball and baseball leagues; his last team was the Wrightstown Panthers. Dennis was very involved in the Wrightstown High School athletic teams, performing coaching and encouraging young athletes in their careers. He had a deep love for music; he was a member of the bands Kickback, Savant and Mirror Image. Dennis regularly performed karaoke, winning several karaoke competitions. He gave Prince a run for his money when performing Purple Rain. "The Angels have to kick it up a notch with Dennis in heaven." Dennis was a dedicated father. He loved all his kids and grandkids. He loved to brag about his family. His favorite thing was to spend time with his family. Dennis and his mother, Brenda, had a special bond. Dennis is survived by his wife, Rachel Cloud; his children, Mary Catherine Wilson-Carlson, Clarence Cloud, Rebecca Cloud, Sade (Dominique Bishop) Morgan and John Morgan; his grandchildren, Damarcus Parks, Kaiden Cloud and Akasha Bishop; his mother, Brenda Davis; his father, Larry (Ramona) Wilson; mother-in-law, Raean Ruck; sister, Charity Wilson; sister-in-law, Anna (Calvin) Thigpen; uncle, Clair (Lynn) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reverend and Annie Mae Wilson.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Divine Order Tabernacle on the corner of First Street and Westmoreland Ave., in Avonmore. The Rev. Vickie Stevens will officiate.

