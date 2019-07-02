Dennis "Moe" Drane, 48, of Harrison Township, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home. Dennis was born Thursday, Nov. 12, 1970, in Natrona Heights, to Jerry G. Drane and Christine A. Krwoski Drane. Above everything else, Moe loved his children. He was an outdoorsman and he enjoyed sports and riding his motorcycle. Dennis is survived by his parents, Christine A. Krwoski Drane, of Natrona, and Jerry G. (Joyce) Drane, of Natrona Heights; his children, Sydney (Kevin) Casella, of Natrona Heights, Seth John Drane, of Tarentum, Skylar Bella Drane, of Fawn Township, and Ethan Allen Roberts, of Natrona Heights; his siblings, Jerald T. (Judy) Drane, of Strasburg, Pa., Michael D. (Pam) Drane, of Cabot, Christine (Gary) Miller, of Brackenridge, David L. (Lori) Drane, of Sarver, Larry J. (Mariann) Drane, of Tip City, Ohio, James A. (Veronica) Drane, of Upper Burrell, Kathleen (Perry) Schrecengost, of Natrona Heights, and Sherrie (Christopher) Walmsley, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Cathy Blythe, officiating. Private burial will be at Mt. Airy Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to go towards Dennis's funeral expenses. Please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/dennis-drane039s-funeral/donate. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 2, 2019