Dennis G. Nitowski, 66, of Natrona, passed peacefully with family at his side Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. Born Dec. 12, 1952, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Chester J. and Stella (Pekalski) Nitowski. Dennis was a graduate of Highlands High School Class of 1970 and continued his education with management training courses. He worked for Arby's in Natrona Heights and Monroeville for 40 years, and was a general manager. Dennis also worked in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, kitchen area for four years. He was a member of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, Natrona, and was an active volunteer, serving on the parish council. He was a life member of Natrona Fire Company and a volunteer fireman. Together, he and his wife, Bambi, raised over 200 foster children, and he enjoyed bowling. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Bambi L. (Smith) Nitowski; four children, Desyre (Dan) Eilchelberger, of Glen Burnie, Md., Darcy (Steven) Day, of Natrona Heights, Donna Nitowski and companion, Dale Turner Jr., of Freeport, and Eric Nitowski, of Natrona; eight grandchildren; and his brother, Edward (Cynthia) Nitowski, of Fort Myers, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona, where parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary