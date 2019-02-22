Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church
48 Spruce St.
Natrona, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Nitowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis G. Nitowski


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis G. Nitowski Obituary
Dennis G. Nitowski, 66, of Natrona, passed peacefully with family at his side Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. Born Dec. 12, 1952, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Chester J. and Stella (Pekalski) Nitowski. Dennis was a graduate of Highlands High School Class of 1970 and continued his education with management training courses. He worked for Arby's in Natrona Heights and Monroeville for 40 years, and was a general manager. Dennis also worked in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, kitchen area for four years. He was a member of St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, Natrona, and was an active volunteer, serving on the parish council. He was a life member of Natrona Fire Company and a volunteer fireman. Together, he and his wife, Bambi, raised over 200 foster children, and he enjoyed bowling. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Bambi L. (Smith) Nitowski; four children, Desyre (Dan) Eilchelberger, of Glen Burnie, Md., Darcy (Steven) Day, of Natrona Heights, Donna Nitowski and companion, Dale Turner Jr., of Freeport, and Eric Nitowski, of Natrona; eight grandchildren; and his brother, Edward (Cynthia) Nitowski, of Fort Myers, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona, where parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now