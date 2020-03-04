|
Dennis Glenn "Butch" Shoupe, 77, of Avonmore, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Tuesday, July 28, 1942, in Salina, Pa., the son of the late William C. and Margaret L. Fennell Shoupe. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore. Before his retirement, he worked at National Roll for 38 years in the maintenance and heat treat departments. He was an Army veteran. He was a member of the Polish Club No. 1234, the Moose No. 37 and the VFW Post 7901 in Avonmore and the American Legion No. 57 in Saltsburg. He enjoyed playing Cinch at the Polish Club, watching the History Channel and My Old House TV shows, gardening, taking care of his grass and his vehicles and taking long walks. He treasured the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Carole Kerchensky Shoupe; his children, David Shoupe and his wife, Debbi, of Allegheny Township, Denise Virag and her husband, Richard, of Lower Burrell, and Danielle Rupert and her husband, Glen, of West Vandergrift; six grandchildren, Korey, Chad and Cassie Shoupe, Luke Virag and Brittany and Brad Rupert; four sisters, Mary Lou Barker, of Avonmore, Sandy Doverspike and her husband, Boyd, of Avonmore, Karen Mays and her husband, Terry, of Greensburg, and Linda Speedy, of Avonmore; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Richard Shoupe; and his sisters, Vera Smith and Thelma Valore. A private family viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.