Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:45 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Dennis J. Harvey, 71, of Harwick, formerly of Sarver, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Sept. 15, 1947, to his parents, the late Willis and Maxine Wissinger Harvey. Dennis attended Freeport High School and grew up in the Sarver area, later moving to Harwick where he has resided for the past 12 years. Mr. Harvey worked for Ward Trucking in Harmar for more than 25 years, where he eventually retired. He enjoyed his camp in Limestone, Clarion Co., especially spending time with his family and grandchildren as well as the occasional visit to the Rivers Casino. Surviving him are daughter, Tina (Todd) Martsolf, of Cabot; son, Jeremy (Tara) Harvey, of Vandergrift; brother, Dave (Rose) Harvey, of Cabot; sisters, Lisa (Wes) Acre, of Saxonburg, Tracy (Jim) Junk, of Cabot, and Jennifer (Tim) Simpson; and three grandchildren, Chelsea and Cody Martsolf and Hayden Harvey. Besides his parents, Mr. Harvey was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen M. Harvey, whom he will be laid to rest beside.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until services at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Burial will be private for immediate family in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
