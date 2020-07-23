1/1
Dennis J. Pauli
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Pauli, 69, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with his sisters by his side. He was born Feb. 16, 1951, in New Kensington, to the late Leyden and Carrie (Herrington) Pauli. Dennis is survived by his brothers, Leyden Pauli and Douglas Pauli; sisters, Barbara Abraham and Patricia (Richard) Specht; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Peggy Marsh-Diesroth-Pittman and Robert Marsh. Dennis was a trustee and a life member of the Seventh Street Sportsmen's Club, of New Kensington. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Service will be at 8 p.m. with Pastor Dean Ward officiating. Due to the current social restrictions from Covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
08:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved