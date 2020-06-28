Dennis J. Sobecki
Dennis J. Sobecki, 74, of Richmond, Va., originally of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with a short illness. He is survived by his high-school love and spouse of 53 years, Barbara; his daughter, Denise Hailey, son-in-law Shannon, and his adored granddaughter, Shaden. He is also survived by two siblings, Pamela Naviglia (Louis, and Matthew Sobecki (Kathy); his brother-in-law, Nick Lappa (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jennie Sobecki, and his brother, Mark Sobecki (Lynne). Dennis was a proud veteran of the Army. He also spent a decade as assistant fire chief in New Kensington before relocating to Richmond, Va. Dennis was a friend to everyone he met, a true jokester who kept everyone around him laughing. Dennis will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father; a fun-loving grandfather; and a generous, kind-hearted man who truly lived his life putting family before all else. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
