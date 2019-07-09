Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Dennis Klaric Obituary
Dennis "Deke" Klaric, 67, of Allegheny Township, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in his residence. Born March 22, 1952, in Natrona Heights, he is the son of the late F. James and Velma Kardos Klaric. Dennis had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum Bagdad as slitter operator prior to retiring in 2004 after 32 years of employment. He was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in East Vandergrift. A member of the East Vandergrift Slovak Club, he enjoyed watching sports, especially football, reading books on the History of World War II. You could find Deke every morning outside the Sweetlane with the Sweetlane Bench Bunch socializing. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Beverly Phillippi Klaric, of Allegheny Township; his son, Jason Hirtz, of Tarentum, and his daughter, Keri (Mike) Mason, of Natrona Heights; two brothers, Bob (Lisa) Klaric, of Vandergrift, and Jamie Klaric, of Tampa, Fla.; his nieces and nephews, Christopher Klaric, Jessica Emge, Haley Klaric, Michael Klaric and Casey Klaric; and his beloved pets, Cody and Rascal.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019
