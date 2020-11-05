1/1
Dennis L. Aikins
1951 - 2020
Dennis Lee Aikins, 68, of Leechburg, passed away suddenly with his wife by his side Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1951, the son of the late Wayne (Skip) and Jane Aikins. Denny was a 1969 graduate of Kiski Area High School and resided in Oklahoma Borough most of his life before moving to Parks Township. He was employed at Tunnelton Coal Mine for many years before retiring from Seamans as a technical repairman. Denny loved to travel with his wife of 49 years and spend time with his family. He enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing, but his true passion was gambling. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Cline) Aikins, of Leechburg; a brother, Raymond Scott (Patricia) Aikins, of Apollo; two sisters, Kimberly (Jack) Harmon, of Apollo, and Tracy (Leonard) Delia, of Apollo; two brothers-in-law, Kevin (Jodi) Cline, of Avonmore, and Earl James (Cathrine) Cline, of Apollo; five sisters-in-law, Kim (Robert) Fanelli, of Ford City, Doreen (James) Snyder, of Saltsburg, Dorothea (Ben) Pinochock, of Homer City, Helen (Harold) Learn, of Avonmore, and Linda Miller, of Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Aikins. All arrangements are private and entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
