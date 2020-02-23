|
Dennis L. Groves, 63, beloved husband of 41 years to Deborah McDeavitt, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Born in Butler, he was a son of Alice E. Groves and the late Archie L. Groves. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the University of Pittsburgh, and a member of Delta Sigma Phi. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and softball. Survivors other than his wife and mother are two sons, Christopher (BreAnna) Groves and Jonathan Groves; one daughter, Ashley (Michael) Jent; two sisters, Lorraine (Mark) Hergenreder and Karen (Larry) Hayward; and four grandchildren, Theodore and Reid Groves and Mackenzie and Taylor Jent. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at KERR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Lexington, KY. Entombment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.