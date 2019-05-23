Dennis Robert DeCapite, 63, of Allegheny Township, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic-Cleveland, Ohio. Born June 19, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Benjamin D. DeCapite and Lorenza "Loretta" (Cioccio) DeCapite. Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Kiski Area High School and 1977 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as an analytical chemist for Alcoa from 1979 until his retirement in 2016. Dennis was an active member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, where he regularly helped with their spaghetti dinners. Dennis loved life, family and music. He enjoyed bike riding, and loved going to any festivals featuring live music. Dennis took great pride in his home and was a skilled handyman. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda J. (Roffol) DeCapite; daughters, Lauren R. DeCapite, of Vandergrift, and Christine E. (Gary) Worthington, of New Kensington; grandson, Trent DeCapite, of Vandergrift; twin-grandsons, Braxton and Jackson Roberts, of Vandergrift; sister, Mary Jane (Robert) George, of Allegheny Township; and a niece, Michele George, of Apollo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's name to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, or to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019