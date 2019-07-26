The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Derek J. Miller


1982 - 2019
Derek J. Miller Obituary
Derek Jonathan Miller, 37, of Washington Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born May 7, 1982, in Natrona Heights. Derek was a graduate of Kiski High School. He was a welder, loved playing the guitar and enjoyed being outdoors. He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Delores Yelmini and Martha Miller. He is survived by mother, Diane Schrecengost Miller, and father, John Miller, both of Clearwater, Fla.; and girlfriend, Crystal Nestor, of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 26, 2019
