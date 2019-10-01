Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Derek P. Eckman


1996 - 2019
Derek P. Eckman Obituary
Derek P. Eckman, 23, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 25, 1996, to Paul and Terri Dent Eckman, of Tarentum. Derek was a 2015 graduate of Highlands High School and was also a graduate of the Rosedale Technical College. He worked as a maintenance apprentice for American Industrial Felt Inc. in New Kensington. Derek was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing, his car, riding and racing motorcycles and doing building projects at home. Derek is survived by his parents, Paul and Terri Dent Eckman; his maternal grandmother, Judy Lewin Dent, of Natrona Heights; and by his fiancee, Corrine Truckley. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Darwin W. Dent Jr.; and by his aunt, Susan L. Dent.
Services and burial for Derek were private. Arrangements were under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Derek may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Health, 105 Braunlich Drive No. 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
