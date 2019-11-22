|
Derek Reno, 39, of Chippewa Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Born Nov. 11, 1980, in Brighton Township, he was a son of Debra Sue Kirk, of Brooksville, Fla., and the late Richard L. Reno Sr. A welder by trade, Derek took great pride in his work as an employee for the past two years with Chalmers and Kubeck, Beaver Falls. In his spare time, he could be found riding his motorcycle or patronizing the New Brighton Croatian Club or the 8106, New Galilee. In addition to his mother, Debra and her husband, Dale Kirk, Derek will be greatly missed by his fiancee, Brittany Dean, of New Galilee; two sons, Skyler Cook, of Beaver Falls, and Daxton Lee Reno, of New Galilee; stepmother, Linda Reno, of Lower Burrell; a sister, Mischelle Powell, of Aliquippa; two brothers, Richie (Susan) Reno, of Hampton, Va., and his twin, David Reno, of Beaver Falls; paternal grandparents, June and Chuck Reno, of North Sewickley; aunt, Cheryl (Russ) Basinger, of Ohioville; and several nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Renee Reno, in 1979; and maternal grandparents, Glenn and Margaret Boggs.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019