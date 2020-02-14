|
|
Diana Constance Pittman peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born April 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to the late Elsie Marie Chambers and Ben Rivera. Diana grew up in the Hill District and was a graduate of Schenley High School. A loving mother and grandmother, Diana was a slot machine mechanic for many years at the Golden Nugget and Bally's Casinos in Atlantic City, N.J. She moved to the New Kensington area after her retirement to be closer to her grandchildren. She became a born-again Christian and was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship in Christ Church in New Kensington. She enjoyed reading and listening to music, however, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them play and grow. Diana was married in 1960 to the late George Pittman Jr., an Army veteran who helped build submarines at the Dravosburg Shipyard. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Chambers, of Pittsburgh; a son, Gregory Chambers and his wife, Andrea, of New Kensington; a stepson, Donald Pittman and his wife, Ida Mae, of Huber Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Breyon Chambers, Amber Chambers, Sheridan Chambers and Cameron Chambers; five great-grandchildren, Jaden Chambers, Cadence Chambers, Kyan Chambers, Naomi Chambers and Lundon Chambers; and a number of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Marie Chambers; and her husband of 45 years, George Pittman Jr. The family will be receiving friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. A funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Roger C. Thomas Sr. will be officiating. A private burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. The family wishes to thank all those who extended emotional support and prayers for Diana during her final days.