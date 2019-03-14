The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Diane A. Weaver


Diane A. Weaver Obituary
Diane A. Weaver, 68, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Alle-Kiski Medical Center in Natrona Heights. She was born May 14, 1950, a daughter of the late John Sr. and Marguerite Lee Williams. Diane was a graduate of Francis Scott Key Catholic High School in Union Bridge, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory and Mitch Williams, and a sister, Paula Hill. She is survived by her husband, Michael Weaver; siblings, Leslie (Keith) Roberts, MariJon (Reginald Young) Harris and John Jr. (Tia), Damon, Jeffery (Linda) and Darryl Williams; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A blessing service will be held immediately following the visitation at 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
