More Obituaries for Diane Brunette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Brunette


1955 - 2020
Diane M. Brunette Obituary
Diane Marie Brunette, 64, of Oakdale, formerly of Arnold, is now dancing with the Lord. She died Friday, March 20, 2020, in her home. She was born June 28, 1955, in Natrona Heights to the late Albert J. and Helen M. Gulvas Bockoras. She was a 1973 graduate of Burrell High School and a 1977 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in early childhood education. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church, Oakdale. She enjoyed dancing, crafts, cross stitch and hand stamping. She made gifts for friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Anthony Ray Brunette; brother, Richard (Marge) Bockoras of Mooresville, N.C.; and two sisters, Mary Ann (Robert) Relich, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Loretta (David) Barr, of Scott Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Bockoras. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold & Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to Lupus Foundation at West Penn Hospital. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020
