Diane M. (Stevenson) Edinger, 48, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home. She was born in Natrona Heights on June 12, 1970, to David H. and Regina T. (Rusnock) Stevenson, currently of Parks Township, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Edinger was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church and had worked for Oberg Industries and as an electrician for IBEW Local 5. She enjoyed gardening, motherhood, being active in Boy Scout Troop 134, and numerous Bible studies and women's groups. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 18 years, Michael, and two sons, Daniel and Matthew, still at home.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. Cameron Malcom.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to either James 5:16 Boxing Center, 301 W. Seventh Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084; Se-Jong Taekwondo, www.sejongtkd.org/members/members.html; or Harvest Baptist Academy, 224 Harvest Lane, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019