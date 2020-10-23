Diane Occorso

Diane "Di" Occorso, 62, of Aspinwall, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Vincent "Vinny" Occorso; loving mother of Vincenzo Occorso; sister of William Gurtner Jr., Norman Gurtner, Mary Lou Gehringer, Matthew Gurtner Sr., Edward Butler, Patricia Crowley, Carolyn Gajewski, Sandra Carr, Cecil Butler, Michael Butler, Ronald Butler, Linda Gorsuch, James Butler and Deborah Griffith; and a daughter of the late William and Claire Gurtner. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and her faithful companion, her dog, Sydney. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Burial will remain private. A celebration of Di's life will be planned for a later date. A special thank you to UPMC Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.