1/1
Diane Occorso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane "Di" Occorso, 62, of Aspinwall, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Vincent "Vinny" Occorso; loving mother of Vincenzo Occorso; sister of William Gurtner Jr., Norman Gurtner, Mary Lou Gehringer, Matthew Gurtner Sr., Edward Butler, Patricia Crowley, Carolyn Gajewski, Sandra Carr, Cecil Butler, Michael Butler, Ronald Butler, Linda Gorsuch, James Butler and Deborah Griffith; and a daughter of the late William and Claire Gurtner. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and her faithful companion, her dog, Sydney. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Burial will remain private. A celebration of Di's life will be planned for a later date. A special thank you to UPMC Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved