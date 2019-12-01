|
Dianne Louise Cribbs, 75, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born July 6, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late Robert and Louise Morgan Boggs, and was a longtime resident of Lower Burrell. Mrs. Cribbs was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, and had been an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Kensington, for many years. She worked for various departments within the Burrell School District, including the athletics, library and health offices. In her younger years, Mrs. Cribbs was an avid year-round tennis player. She enjoyed reading, building puzzles, playing cards with her extensive friend group, and traveling the world with her family. Her five grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she cherished the time she shared with them. She is survived by her two sons, Derek (Elizabeth) Cribbs, of New York, N.Y., and Chad (Melanie) Cribbs, of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Carter, Cassidy, Mila, Willow and Kellen Cribbs; and siblings, Harry (Beverly) Boggs, of New Kensington, Roberta (Ronald) Ploski, of Lower Burrell, and Randall (Kelley) Boggs, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Cribbs.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 3084 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to , . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019