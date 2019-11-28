|
|
Dianne Lynn (Libengood) Dillinger, 75, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in AHN-West Penn Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. One of five children, and born Jan. 27, 1944, to the late Harry H. and Lucy (Stapiniski) Libengood, she was a lifelong resident of the New Kensington area. Dianne most enjoyed life with her husband, four siblings, and the family's many dogs. She loved the outdoors and spending time at their cottage in Wattersonville, Pa. Dianne enjoyed water skiing, swimming, snow skiing and traveling, but most of all, she enjoyed making a "good wood fire." Her family affectionately called her the "Wood Witch." Dianne was a 1961 graduate of Ken High School, and retired from Port Authority Transit after several years as a supervisor of the IT Department of Port Authority Transportation. She was of the Lutheran faith and a faithful member of First Lutheran Church of New Kensington. Survivors include her husband of 37 years and loving caregiver, John Dillinger; siblings, Dona Ewell, of Oakmont, Harry (Patty) Libengood and Cindy (Richard) Jackson, both of New Kensington, W. Keith (Debbie) Libengood, of Hummelstown; nieces and nephews, Chip, Courtney, Kacey, Lucy, Lindsay and Keith; three great-nieces; stepchildren, Kimberly (Larry) Dillinger Cox and John Dillinger; and five stepgrandchildren, all of Michigan.
At Dianne's wishes, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, and in respect for her love of animals, memorial contributions can be made in Dianne's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019