Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Schramko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Schramko


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Schramko Obituary
Dianne Skinner Schramko, 77, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Dr. Maurice D. Skinner and Betty (Dunkle) Skinner. She graduated from Linden Hall in Lititz, Pa., and Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. Edward R. Skinner and Effy Sturm Skinner, and D.D. Dunkle and Mamey Kniss Dunkle. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank X. Schramko; two sons; Francis S. Schramko and his wife, Mona, of Louisville, Ky., and Christopher J. Schramko and his wife, Claudine, of Hinsdale, Ill.; six grandchildren, Bennett, Eli, Carly, Gretchen, Emma and Christine; and one brother, Donald D. Skinner and wife, Jane of Stem, N.C. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -