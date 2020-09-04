1/1
Dollie C. Lorent
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dollie C. (Straka) Lorent, 82, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. Born Feb. 22, 1938, in Spring Church, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Straka and Lillian M. (Reedy) Straka. Dollie was a 1956 graduate of Apollo Area High School and worked as a nurse's assistant at Bear Creek Nursing Center in Florida and locally in the Apollo area in home healthcare. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, and its Rosary Society. Dollie was a member of the Vandergrift Moose, where she served as a past senior regent. She enjoyed caring for others and working on word search puzzles. Family was most important to Dollie, and she loved spending time with them and hosting holiday gatherings. She was a true matriarch in every sense of the word. In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, Emile "Frank" Lorent; sons, Michael F. "Mike" Lorent and David James "Jimmy" Lorent; an infant granddaughter; and her siblings, Anthony Straka, Joan Lorent, Marian Straka and Rose Pearl "Aunt Rope" Hughes. Dollie is survived by her children, Teresa R. Hughes, of Vandergrift, Emile A. "Tony" Lorent, of Vandergrift, Cheryl A. Stange, of Ford City, and twin daughters Laurie M. Lorent, of Vandergrift, and Laura M. (Greg) Vilsack, of Vandergrift; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Jane (Ben) Blair, of Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Please respect the current state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, which requires no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time and the wearing of masks and social distancing. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Dollie's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brady Curran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved