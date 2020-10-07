Dolores Ann Adamovits, 89, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Concordia at Rebecca Residence Allison Park. She was born Jan. 25, 1931, in New Kensington, to the late Adolph and Alexandria Grabowski, and had been a lifelong resident of the local area. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, the Polish Literary and Musical Society and the Polish Roman Catholic Union. She enjoyed bowling and dancing. She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Adamovits Sr.; children, Daniel E. (Regina) Adamovits II, of West Deer, Karen (Paul) Staderman, Deborah (Lawrence) Garvin, both of Ocala, Fla., and Craig Adamovits, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Larry (Jennifer) Garvin, Christopher Adamovits and Nicole (Kenneth) Toledo; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Grabowski; and five sisters, Wanda Grabowski, Helen Michalski, Lottie Topolski, Stella Hutchinson Chach and Jane Korzun. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
