Dolores A. Bottles
1949 - 2020-06-02
Dolores Ann Bottles, 71, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, while surrounded by her family, at Allegheny General Hospital. Dolores was born March 27, 1949, in the Banfield section of Leechburg, a daughter of the late Betty J. (Burns) and Donald E. Henry. Dolores worked for many years at the Hallmark Store in the old GeeBees mall in Harrison Township. She spent many years volunteering with the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, traveling, playing word games and taking pictures. She was a big hugger and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Dolores was a long time member of Center United Methodist Church in Fawn Township. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James M. Bottles; her daughter, Rebecca Bottles-Cornetti and her fiance, George Miller, of Killeen, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Missy Bottles, of Kiski Township; her grandchildren, Donald J. Bottles, Jay Bottles and his partner, Lisa Murphy, Becca Bottles and her partner, David Murphy, Felicia Cornetti and Gregory Cornetti; and great-granddaughter, Maddison Porter. Dolores is also survived by two sisters, Linda and James Pavetti, of Leechburg, and Beverly and Darrell Crofutt, of Apollo. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her son, James M Bottles Jr.; and two sisters, Donna Danjou and Pam Bottles. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Center United Methodist Church, 1575 Donnellville Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. C. Drew Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
