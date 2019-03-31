Dolores A. "Dee" Dunn, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019. Dee was born in 1933 in Hamburg, Germany. After emigrating with her parents, she attended Peabody High School, where she graduated in 1951. She married her husband, David S. Dunn Sr., in 1952. They moved to Lower Burrell in 1962, where she became prominent in local politics, as well as singing in the choir at her church. Her faith and devotion to her church was foremost in her life, as Dee and her husband, Dave, helped build and expand Grace Community Presbyterian Church into what it is today. Dee earned a degree in hotel/motel management and spent her summers in Ocean City, N.J., working at various resorts and hotels. Dee also worked as a florist, and her arrangements were always well received. She was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and when she was a teenager, she would skip out of high school to go to the Pirates games at Forbes Field. Mrs. Dunn is survived by her sons, David S. (Bonnie) Dunn Jr., of Lower Burrell, and Robert H. Dunn, of Lower Burrell; and daughter, Alice Ritenaur, of Uniontown. She was the beloved grandmother of Autumn Seskey, Addie Dunn, Haley Dunn, Dalton Dunn, Beth Ann Dunn, Renn Ritenaur, Charity Ritenaur and Amber Hayes; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise Cross and Judith Inks, who both live in Florida. Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Dunn Sr.; her brother, Charles "Skip" Schwartz; and her granddaughter, Lisa Hollis Ziccarelli.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Frank F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ken Foust officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.

