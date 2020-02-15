|
Dolores Ann Harkins, 86, of Erie, formerly of Lower Burrell and Brookville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born March 9, 1933, in New Kensington, to the late Adam and Clara Beighley Whitehead, and was a resident of Brookville for 30 years until she moved to Erie in 2011 to live with her daughter, Melva L. and her husband, the Rev. Dr. George H. Alquist Jr. Besides her daughter, she is survived by two granddaughters, Aubrae and her husband, Justin Wagner, and their son, Owen, of Simpsonville, S.C., and Dr. Brenda and her husband, Steve Harper, and their son, Kerrick, of Piedmont, S.C. Mrs. Harkins is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harkins, who accidentally drowned in 1951 when the US Navy vessel he was on sank; also siblings, Clair, Kenneth, Delbert, Melvin and Roy Whitehead, Helen Weister, Hazel Kosheba, Betty Prignon and June Cameron, and her companion LeRoy George. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace of Calvary Baptist Church, 5542 Perry Highway, Erie, PA 16509. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a service will be held at noon by her son-in-law, the Rev. Dr. George H. Alquist Jr. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.