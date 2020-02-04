Home

Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Chapel
130 Chapel Lane
Latrobe, PA
View Map
1934 - 2020
Dolores Angus Obituary
Dolores Angus, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born March 30, 1934, in Lancaster, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Carl and Miriam (Parmer) Beltz. Dolores was a 1954 graduate of Presbyterian University Hospital Nursing School and, prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian University Hospital Nurses Alumni Association. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Angus, in 2011. She is survived by two children, Lynn Angus Wood and her husband James, and John J. "Jay" Angus and his wife Cheryl; four grandchildren, Jennifer Prince (Rome), James "Jimmy" Wood (Stacey), Chelsea Mesisca (Tyler) and John Jayson Angus; six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Michaela and Jerome Prince, Avery Wood, and Lakyn and Luca Mesisca; her brother, Robert J. Beltz (Rhona); two nephews, Glenn and David Beltz; and two nieces, Allison Butcher and Jill Lipyance. Dolores was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and nurse who was always helpful and caring. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Ron Durika, officiating. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, online at www.excelahealth.org/services/home-care-hospice; or to the at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
