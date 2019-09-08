The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Dolores D. Jackson


1937 - 07
Dolores D. Jackson Obituary
Dolores Diane Jackson, 82, of Arnold, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was born July 23, 1937, in Tarentum. Dolores was a 1955 graduate of Tarentum High School, and then she graduated from nursing school in Buffalo, N.Y., as an RN, where she spent most of her nursing career practicing. She then moved back home, where she sang in the choir at Canaan Baptist Church for many years, loved family time, shopping, reading, and attending church and sports, especially watching her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred Lloyd Jackson; sons, Roy and Alan Jackson; and grandchildren, Corey and Andreawna Jackson and Tessa Hughley. She is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Darlene (Barry) Headley and Kathleen (John) Sciulllo.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fourth Ave., New Kensington, with the Rev. Hurbert Hutcherson officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
