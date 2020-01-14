|
|
Dolores D. Riddle, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Riddle; her son, Robert M. Riddle; and her brothers, John and Richard Morgan. Dolores worked at Burrell High School in the cafeteria for many years. She enjoyed sewing and loved to travel with her husband, Robert. She is survived by her son, David S. Riddle, of Lower Burrell; her grandsons, Robert E. (Kim) Riddle, of Freeport, and Sean P. (Heidi Stanley) Riddle, of Lower Burrell; great-grandmother of Karlee, Shawn, Alex, Alexis, Kylee, Michelle, David and Laura; and her daughter-in law, Frances Buckholz, of Pittsburgh.
Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Private interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Community Church, 2751 Grant St., Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020