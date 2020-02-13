|
Dolores Elaine (Miller) Bogaty, 93, of West Deer Township, departed peacefully to her heavenly home Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 13, 1926, in Cabot and was a daughter of the late Harvey and Viola (Bicker) Miller. Dolores graduated from Allegheny Valley Hospital Nursing School and had a selfless, lifelong career as a registered nurse. She retired from Harmarville Rehabilitation Center (Healthsouth) after working as the night supervisor for more than 30 years. Dolores was blessed with a loving family. She was married to Albert Bogaty, who left this world way too soon, leaving her with three little girls to raise on her own. Dolores raised her daughters with patience, discipline and humility. Her firm belief in God supported her throughout her life. She survived many hardships, including the loss of her youngest daughter, Donna S. Bogaty, who was killed in an automobile accident at the age of 25. Dolores loved to sing, and play the piano as her girls danced around the room. She was also a Brownie Girl Scout leader and supportive of all of her girls' extracurricular activities. She was an active member of East Union Presbyterian Church, participating in Women's Circle and Class meetings, Sunday school, and as a volunteer host for the IHN network. She also enjoyed travel and gardening. Dolores will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Hers was a long life well lived. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Denise (Gregg) Smith, of Glenshaw, and Diane (Chip) Holdren, of Roanoke, Va.; and grandchildren, Alicia (Ben) Crosariol, of Sydney, Australia, Garrett (Megan) Smith, of Richmond, Va., and Trevor, Hailey and Lacie Holdren, of Roanoke, Va. She has one great-grandson, Luca Crosariol. She is also survived by two sisters, Gerry Riemer and Joan Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Union Presbyterian Church, 292 East Union Road, West Deer Township, PA 15024, with the Rev. James Ramsey officiating. Everyone please meet at church. A private interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Dolores will be laid to rest beside her husband, Albert, and daughter, Donna. The family suggests memorial contributions made to East Union Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.