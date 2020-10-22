Dolores E. (Dunmire) Kowalski, 77, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in St. Margaret's Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Means) Dunmire. She was a 1961 graduate of Ken High. Dolores was the secretary and treasurer for a lengthy period of time at Kowalski Coal & Salvage Company, owned and operated by her ex-husband, Frank Kowalski Jr. Before her retirement, she worked as an optician at Family Eye Care. Dolores enjoyed reading and was an avid reader. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Michael) Hills, of Pittsburgh; her son, Michael (fiancee, Michelle Griffith), of Apollo; cousins, Linda and Ted Krause, of Leechburg, and Kathy Hasenflu, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughters, Chelsie and Alyvia; and Elizabeth (David) Moore, of Belt, Mont. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. At Dolores' request, a private family service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, where she was laid to rest next to her parents. Arrangements were entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
