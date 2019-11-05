|
|
Dolores H. Watt, 89, of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, peacefully, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Dolores was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Freeport, a daughter of the late Wladyslawa (Kazmierski) and Julian Nowakowski. She was the widow of Warren R. Watt who passed in 2006. Dolores was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport, where she was a Eucharistic minister for many years. Dolores was employed as a science teacher at the now closed, St. Mary's School, in Freeport. Dolores had worked for a number of years at both Thompson's Drug Store and Freeport Hardware. She enjoyed going to St. Mary's daily Masses, walking and spending time with her family. Dolores is survived by her son and daughter in law, Tim and Cheryl Watt, of Freeport; her grandchildren, Caitlin and Jake Lauer, Kristen Watt, Heather and Shamus Young, Nicholas and Mel Stewart and James and Katie Stewart; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded by her daughter, Linda M. (Watt) Stewart, in 2009; and 10 siblings, Kazimir Nowakowski, Betty Jane Nowakowski, Clara Meckley, Irene Roberts, Heddy Mazurek, Genevieve Nowakowski, Isabel Nowakowski, Mary Pratt, Charlotte Lapikas and Josephine Soble.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport, with Father Ken Zaccagnini. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019