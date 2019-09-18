Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Maida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores I. Maida


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores I. Maida Obituary
Dolores Irene Maida, 81, of Vandergrift, went to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 8, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Jacob (Margaret Piasecki) Maida. Dolores was raised in East Vandergrift with a strong Catholic upbringing. She retired from West Haven Nursing Home, where she was employed as a dietitian. Dolores loved reading and studying the Civil War era, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (James) Sproull, of Vandergrift, and Margaret Cambell, of Greensburg; a son, Timothy (Kathy) Callen, of Portland, Maine; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later time at the family's request. Arrangements are entrusted to JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.
Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.