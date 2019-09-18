|
Dolores Irene Maida, 81, of Vandergrift, went to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 8, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Jacob (Margaret Piasecki) Maida. Dolores was raised in East Vandergrift with a strong Catholic upbringing. She retired from West Haven Nursing Home, where she was employed as a dietitian. Dolores loved reading and studying the Civil War era, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (James) Sproull, of Vandergrift, and Margaret Cambell, of Greensburg; a son, Timothy (Kathy) Callen, of Portland, Maine; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later time at the family's request. Arrangements are entrusted to JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019